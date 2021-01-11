DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $165,685.77 and approximately $896.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DBET is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.