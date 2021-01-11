DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $286,483.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $286,483.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00109774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

