DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $2.74 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $116,216.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00021502 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,401,981 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.