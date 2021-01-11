DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $116,216.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00021502 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,401,981 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

