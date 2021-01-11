Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 276,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 227,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFHT. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $521,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $3,675,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

