DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Tops $98,436.48

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One DEEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 79.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $98,436.48 and approximately $1,046.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005868 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005994 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

