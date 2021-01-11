DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $595,535.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00009456 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $595,535.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

