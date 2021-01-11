Defis Network (DFS) Price Tops $3.19 on Top Exchanges

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Defis Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Defis Network token can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00009808 BTC on major exchanges. Defis Network has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $62,309.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Defis Network Token Trading

Defis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

