Degenerator Achieves Market Capitalization of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00359040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00024508 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.16 or 0.01011323 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.