Degenerator Price Reaches $32.63 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator token can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00379127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027083 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.75 or 0.01187675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.