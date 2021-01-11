Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 8.2% Higher

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.12. 1,436,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,123,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

