Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after buying an additional 513,443 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.