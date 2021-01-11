DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DENSO in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of DNZOY opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. DENSO has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

