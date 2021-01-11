Dent Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Dent has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,055,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.