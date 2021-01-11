DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

