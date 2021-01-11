Dether Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,410.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $554,251.01 and $2,410.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

