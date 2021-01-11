Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.87 ($23.37).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €15.20 ($17.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,425,034 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.97 and a 200 day moving average of €14.72.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.