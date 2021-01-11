Devery Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Devery has a market cap of $232,734.98 and approximately $14,832.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Devery (EVE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

