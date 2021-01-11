DexKit 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,107.00 (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. DexKit has a market capitalization of $707,374.38 and approximately $10,107.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DexKit has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One DexKit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00111674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00062971 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.98 or 0.87453074 BTC.

DexKit Token Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,898 tokens. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com

