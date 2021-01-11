Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $5.73 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004622 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $26,323.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,561,993 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

