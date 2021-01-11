Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

DRNA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $176,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,982. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

