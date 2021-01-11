Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 34%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shot up 34% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30. 17,816,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 5,533,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

