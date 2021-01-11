Digital Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $748,120.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $62.16 or 0.00181216 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $841,064.84 and approximately $748,120.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

