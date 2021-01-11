Digitex City Reaches Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

