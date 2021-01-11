Digix Gold Token Trading 8% Higher This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $76,115.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $65.63 or 0.00186689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

