Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 103.4% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 64.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 103.4% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and $3.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015870 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001096 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001627 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016266 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

