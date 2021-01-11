Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Down 0.6%

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.69. 19,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 24,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,566,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.