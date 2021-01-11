Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.96

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 566281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.