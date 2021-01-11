discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $742.00

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 194527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 734 ($9.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 629 ($8.22).

The stock has a market cap of £661.97 million and a PE ratio of 55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 608.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

