district0x (DNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.78 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One district0x token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $65.78 million and approximately $35.70 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, district0x has traded 143.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038217 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00326226 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.56 or 0.03915521 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014184 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About district0x
district0x Token Trading
