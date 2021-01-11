DNB Markets Lowers Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Hold

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDNNY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $77.75 on Monday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

