Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Dock has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and $8.37 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.