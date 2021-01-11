Doctors Coin (DRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,794.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $166.72 million and $39,794.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002252 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.