DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $406.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.92 million. DocuSign reported sales of $274.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Shares of DOCU opened at $244.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.30. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of -207.24 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 77.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

