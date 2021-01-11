DODO (DODO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $463,913.00

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. DODO has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $463,913.00 worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DODO has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One DODO token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062079 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.32 or 0.86043956 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,453,324 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

DODO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.