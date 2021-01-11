Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.34 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $12.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
DPZ opened at $388.83 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
