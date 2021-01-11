Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.34 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $12.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.93.

DPZ opened at $388.83 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

