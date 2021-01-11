Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 654 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $11.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $767.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,920. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $759.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $704.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.