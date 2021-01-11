Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after buying an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.