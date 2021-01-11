Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.32. 83,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,280. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

