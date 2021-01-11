Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $28.40 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 609,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,399,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after buying an additional 626,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.23. 114,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.20.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
