Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $28.40 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 609,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,399,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after buying an additional 626,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.23. 114,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

