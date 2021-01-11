Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $27.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,770.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,880. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,761.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,599.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.