Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,800. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

