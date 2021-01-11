DoorDash, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 18th (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash’s (NYSE:DASH) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. DoorDash had issued 33,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $3,366,000,000 based on an initial share price of $102.00. During DoorDash’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

DASH stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

