DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Up 61.3% Over Last 7 Days

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $232,321.12 and approximately $66.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 61.3% higher against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00387097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

