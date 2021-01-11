Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dover by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dover by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dover by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $129.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

