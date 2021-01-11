Dragon Coins Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $1,478.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00040724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00323107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.65 or 0.03639829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

