DragonVein Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.00 million and $2.83 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01432170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00576867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00189882 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

