DragonVein (DVC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01432170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00576867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00189882 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

