Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $690.00

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 676 ($8.83), with a volume of 37476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($8.70).

The firm has a market cap of £939.83 million and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 643.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.18.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total value of £55,094 ($71,980.66).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

