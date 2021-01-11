Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 118.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,333 shares of company stock valued at $640,497. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 190.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

